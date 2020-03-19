BOE, P&Z among planned city meetings

Shelton City Hall. Shelton City Hall. Photo: Autumn Driscoll / Autumn Driscoll Photo: Autumn Driscoll / Autumn Driscoll Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close BOE, P&Z among planned city meetings 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

The following meetings are held at City Hall, 54 Hill Street, unless otherwise noted.

Thursday, March 19

Purchasing - Bid openings, 3 p.m., City Hall Room 104.

Special Inland Wetlands Commission, 7 p.m., City Hall Room 303.

Wednesday, March 25

Special Planning & Zoning Commission w/public hearing, 6:30 p.m., City Hall auditorium.

Board of Education, 7 p.m., Board of Education offices, 382 Long Hill Avenue.

Anti-Litter Commission, 7 p.m., City Hall Room 104.

Thursday, March 26

Board of Apportionment & Taxation, 7 p.m., City Hall Room 104.