BOE, P&Z among planned city meetings
Photo: Autumn Driscoll / Autumn Driscoll
The following meetings are held at City Hall, 54 Hill Street, unless otherwise noted.
Thursday, March 19
Purchasing - Bid openings, 3 p.m., City Hall Room 104.
Special Inland Wetlands Commission, 7 p.m., City Hall Room 303.
Wednesday, March 25
Special Planning & Zoning Commission w/public hearing, 6:30 p.m., City Hall auditorium.
Board of Education, 7 p.m., Board of Education offices, 382 Long Hill Avenue.
Anti-Litter Commission, 7 p.m., City Hall Room 104.
Thursday, March 26
Board of Apportionment & Taxation, 7 p.m., City Hall Room 104.
