Shelton BOE, Smith to talk contract Wednesday

Headmaster Beth Smith. The Shelton High School graduation in Shelton, Conn. on Thursday, June 21, 2018.

SHELTON — The Board of Education will be discussing the terms of Beth Smith’s new contract as interim school superintendent in a special meeting Wednesday.

The special meeting, to begin at 5:15 p.m. at Shelton Intermediate School, will immediately go into executive session and will come before the Board of Education’s regular meeting at 7 p.m. A student-led protest of Smith’s appointment also will be held before the regular meeting.

Board Chair Kathy Yolish said she did not expect a final vote on Smith’s new contract during the meeting. Yolish said that board members will need time to review the terms before a final vote.

Smith, who has been the district’s supervisor of special education and pupil services, was appointed, in a 5-4 vote last week as the interim superintendent, replacing Chris Clouet, who resigned effective at month’s end.

The board’s move to appoint Smith led to immediate backlash from some in the community. After the student-led protest before the board meeting was announced late last week, the meeting was moved to the intermediate school because of the potential for a large turnout.

Smith earned $136,442 in 2019. She was named supervisor of special education and pupil services in July; before that she was Shelton High principal. Yolish would not discuss any potential salary numbers.

Smith was at the center of controversy over an alleged sex assault of a student last school year and placed on administrative leave as police investigated her handling of the school’s probe of the incident. No charges were filed, but Smith was transferred to central office, where she was placed in charge of special education.

brian.gioiele@hearstmediact.com