BOE legal shift raises conflict concerns

The Board of Education, with new leadership in place, has handed its legal affairs to the city’s corporation counsel - the same legal team handling the city’s lawsuit against the Board of Education - to the disbelief of Democrat board members.

With the new board seated - and Kathy Yolish the new chair - on Wednesday, members voted, 5-4 (Republicans Yolish, John Fitzgerald, James Orazietti, Amy Romano and Carl Rizzo in favor, Democrats Kate Kutash, Amanda Kilmartin, Patti Moonan and Diana Meyer opposed) to recognize the law firm of Teodosio & Stanik, the city’s corporation counsel, as its legal adviser and terminate the services of Chinni & Mueser, the board’s present team.

The Democrat board members cried conflict of interest, considering that the city - represented by corporation counsel Fran Teodosio - presently has a lawsuit against the Board of Education. The city sued the Board of Education for repayment of what it said the board overspent in its 2016-17 and 2017-18 budget allocations by some $2.7 million. The case is still pending.

“We're attorneys, bound by laws of conflict of interest, and we realize full well that there are couple suits right now pending against the Board of Education,” said Teodosio. “In regards to those items, we have a mechanism to deal with that.”

Some on the packed meeting room wondered if corporation counsel taking over the Board of Education’s legal matters would mean the present suit would be settled or withdrawn altogether.

Teodosio told the Board of Education he could not comment on what advise he would forward city officials. Mayor Mark Lauretti, reached by phone during the board meeting, said the suit remains in place and the court will determine how quickly this case proceeds.

“This is all about the superintendent of schools going his own way,” said Lauretti, adding that all legal matters regarding the city’s boards and commissions come under jurisdiction of the city’s corporation counsel under the charter. “More examples of his actions will be coming out as we move forward.”

Teodosio said the office of corporation counsel, under the city charter, represents the city and all its boards and commissions. If there exists a conflict, such as the present lawsuit, Teodosio said he would then assign the matter to another firm, with recommendations from the Board of Education.

"We recognize input is necessary from you,” said Teodosio, adding that he has more than 35 years of experience representing municipalities, as does his partner, Fred Stanik, who was also present at the meeting. “Conflicts happen all the time. We know how to handle it and know how to assign it.”

Teodosio further said that his firm as represented municipalities run by Republicans and Democrats and do not let politics interfere with their role as a city’s legal representative.

"We are here to provide guidance," said Teodosio. “We're not here to take over the entire Board of Education, but we are here to correct some discrepancies that we think happened over the years with the way the Board of Education receives its legal services.”

Kutash, who lost bids for board chair, vice chair and secretary, asked what the change in legal counsel means for negotiations with the teachers union, which has begun but was delayed until the new board - with six new members - was seated.

"There is nothing that stops you from changing horses in midstream,” said Teodosio. “If it is best that that (the present) firm stay, we can discuss that, but contract negotiations is not a reason to not change attorneys.”

Teodosio said neither he nor his partner specialize in education law, but, again, corporation counsel’s role is to assign the proper legal firms to handle the city’s business.

"I am distressed with losing Chinni & Mueser as our legal counsel,” said Kutash.

