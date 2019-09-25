BOE meeting tonight moved to SIS

The Shelton Board of Education meeting scheduled for 7 p.m. tonight, Sept. 25, will be held in the Shelton Intermediate School auditorium.

The move comes as the Valley chapter the NAACP has planned a rally, starting at 6 p.m., in response to the school district’s handling of two Shelton Intermediate School students who posted a photo of a female in what appears to be blackface with a tagline which included a racial slur on Snapchat earlier this month.

The rally, when announced, was to be held at the school administration building, where the Board of Education normally holds its meetings.