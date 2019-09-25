https://www.sheltonherald.com/news/article/BOE-meeting-tonight-moved-to-SIS-14467777.php
BOE meeting tonight moved to SIS
The Shelton Board of Education meeting scheduled for 7 p.m. tonight, Sept. 25, will be held in the Shelton Intermediate School auditorium.
The move comes as the Valley chapter the NAACP has planned a rally, starting at 6 p.m., in response to the school district’s handling of two Shelton Intermediate School students who posted a photo of a female in what appears to be blackface with a tagline which included a racial slur on Snapchat earlier this month.
The rally, when announced, was to be held at the school administration building, where the Board of Education normally holds its meetings.
View Comments