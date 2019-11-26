BOE vote’s legality in question

Board of Education Chairman Kathy Yolish speaks during the board meeting Monday, Nov. 25, as school Superintendent Chris Clouet, left, and board Vice Chair James Orazietti, right, look on. Board member John Fitzgerald is in the foreground inspecting legal fees documents distributed during the meeting.

Democratic members of the Board of Education question the legality of the board’s latest vote to recognize the city’s corporation counsel, Teodosio & Stanik, as the board’s attorney.

For the second time in five days, the Board of Education, during a special meeting Monday, Nov. 25, debated the issue of naming the Teodosio & Stanik as the board’s attorney, considering that the corporation counsel is representing the city in its present lawsuit against the Board of Education.

In an attempted filibuster, Democratic board members refused to close discussion on the matter. After more than an hour of discussion, and two recesses during which both Republicans and Democrats each met with legal counsel separately, the board returned, and board Vice Chair James Orazietti called for a vote, to which Kate Kutash asked if that vote was to close discussion.

Orazietti said the vote was for recognizing city corporate counsel as the board’s attorney. Kutash then said, according to Robert’s Rules, discussion must first be closed by a 2/3 vote of the board before any vote on the action item could be taken.

“File an action,” responded Orazietti.

The vote was then taken, with Orazietti, board Chair Kathy Yolish, John Fitzgerald, Carl Rizzo and Amy Romano each voting for the motion, Democrats Kutash, Amanda Kilmartin, Diana Meyer and Patti Moonan voted against it.

The board then, in an 8-0 vote, with Meyer abstaining, directed school Superintendent Chris Clouet to provide a complete listing of all attorneys presently working for the Board of Education, school district and himself, their hourly rates and matters presently being handled.

The board’s final move was to not officially fire the board’s present attorney - Chinni & Meuser — as initially proposed. The board instead, by a 7-0 vote, with Kutash and Meyer abstaining, directed Clouet to notify Chinni & Meuser to work with corporation counsel to assume “a smooth and proper transition of files and projects to firms deemed appropriate by the Board of Education with input from corporation counsel.”

Orazietti said this move in no way means Chinni & Meuser will not be handling future education legal matters for the Board of Education. Regarding the city’s lawsuit against the Board of EDucation, Orazietti said he “did not want to reinvent the wheel,” acknowledging that Chinni & Meuser should remain representing the board in the matter.

Debate on the issue of naming Teodosio & Stanik as the board’s attorney — replacing Chinni & Meuser, which had represented the Board of Education for nearly a decade — began at 6 p.m. and included nearly a dozen separate motions, made by Democratic members and opposed by the Republican majority.

Kilmartin led the charge against the move, saying that Teodosio & Stanik would be a conflict of interest, since the firm is representing the city in the lawsuit against the Board of Education. Republican members stated that the move is merely following the charter, but Kilmartin disputed that claim.

“Why not table this?” asked Kilmartin. “We do not have all the information to make an informed decision.”

“I do not want to take all these votes, then find out we did something wrong and have to come back again,” said Meyer, who also asked why this matter could not be tabled.

The board initially approved this move, by a 5-4 vote, with all Republicans in favor and Democrats opposed, on Wednesday, Nov. 20. But opponents questioned the legality of the vote, since the items were added to the agenda during the actual meeting. In response, board leadership placed this item on a special agenda for Monday, Nov. 25.

The Democratic board members argued at the Nov. 20 meeting that the new contract was a conflict of interest, considering that corporation counsel Fran Teodosio presently has a lawsuit against the Board of Education. The city sued the board for repayment of what the city said the board overspent in its 2016-17 and 2017-18 budgets, about $2.7 million. The case is still pending.

“We're attorneys, bound by laws of conflict of interest, and we realize full well that there are a couple suits right now pending against the Board of Education,” said Teodosio. “In regards to those items, we have a mechanism to deal with that.”

Teodosio told the Board of Education he could not comment on his advice to city officials about the suit. Mayor Mark Lauretti said that all legal matters regarding the city’s boards and commissions come under jurisdiction of the city’s corporation counsel under the charter.

Teodosio said if there exists a conflict, such as the present lawsuit, Teodosio would assign the matter to another firm, with recommendations from the Board of Education.

"We recognize input is necessary from you,” said Teodosio, adding that he has more than 35 years of experience representing municipalities, as does his partner, Fred Stanik, who was also present at the meeting. “Conflicts happen all the time. We know how to handle it and know how to assign it.”

brian.gioiele@hearstmediact.com