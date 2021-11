Alastair Grant/AP

LONDON (AP) — Soaring oil and gas prices tied to the global economic recovery from the coronavirus pandemic helped bolster British oil giant BP's third-quarter profits, the company said Tuesday.

BP said its underlying replacement cost profits — the industry standard — jumped to $3.3 billion in the three months ending in September, up from just $86 million a year earlier, when oil prices had slumped because of the pandemic.