Babina to be featured at Shelton Art League meeting

John Babina, one of his works pictured above, will be the featured speaker at the Shelton Art League meeting this month.

The Shelton Art League, formerly the Bridgeport Art League, will meet on Monday, Oct. 21, at noon at the Shelton Community Center, 41 Church Street, second floor, room #2.

The meeting will feature a presentation by Jay Babina, a graphic designer, illustrator and painter with 50 years of experience, who will demonstrate the use of acrylics in landscapes.

Babina graduated from the Silvermine College of Art and continued his art education at University of Bridgeport, graduating from the School of Graphic Design. He paints both plein air and inside his studio.

Visit http://www.sheltonartleague.org for additional information. Guests are always welcome.