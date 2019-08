Backbeat Motown plays the Green tonight

Backbeat Motown will be performing at the Huntington Green Wednesday, Aug. 21. Backbeat Motown will be performing at the Huntington Green Wednesday, Aug. 21. Photo: Contributed Photo Photo: Contributed Photo Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Backbeat Motown plays the Green tonight 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

Backbeat Motown, a soul & R&B band, will be the featured performer on Wednesday, Aug. 21, on Huntington Green as part of the 2019 Music Under the Stars Summer Concert Series. The festivities will begin at 7 p.m. The series is presented by the Shelton Parks & Recreation Commission. The rain date is the following evening.