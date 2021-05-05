Bail set at $2M for probationer charged with rape, kidnap

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — A Billings man pleaded not guilty Wednesday to several felony counts that allege he kidnapped his mother and repeatedly raped another woman while engaging in a standoff with police.

Donald Edward Foster, 47, appeared in Yellowstone County District Court, where his bail was set at $2 million by Standing Master Molly Rose Fehringer, The Billings Gazette reported. Foster was on federal probation after serving about six years in prison for being a felon in possession of a firearm. He has a 2003 robbery conviction.

Deputy Yellowstone County Attorney Jacob Yerger requested the substantial bail amount, saying Foster had “terrorized his young victim for over eight hours” and put his 78-year-old mother at risk of physical harm during the standoff.

Foster is charged with two counts of aggravated kidnapping, three counts of aggravated sexual intercourse without consent, assault with a weapon and possession of a firearm by a convicted person, according to Yellowstone County jail records.

Assistant Public Defender David Garfield said he'd wait to argue for reduced bail before the presiding judge, but asked that Foster's bail be set at $500,000.

The case began when Foster's mother called 911 early Monday to report she had been restrained by Foster but was able to escape the house. Police engaged in a standoff with Foster from 2 a.m. until 9:35 a.m. Monday, negotiating with him by phone. During that time, prosecutors allege Foster raped an 18-year-old woman multiple times.

Foster's mother reported she woke up to see Foster standing in her bedroom holding a knife. She said the 18-year-old was standing outside the room, screaming.

Both women reported Foster threatened them with a knife, bound their hands using shoelaces and headphone cords and led them to separate rooms in the basement. Foster's mother was eventually able to escape.

The younger woman reported she was eventually able to persuade Foster to leave a handgun in the house and surrender, court records said. She walked out of the house with him.