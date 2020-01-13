Bald eagle lays second egg in nest watched via live feed

BIG BEAR LAKE, Calif. (AP) — A bald eagle in Southern California has laid a second egg in a nest watched by nature lovers via an online live feed.

The egg appeared Saturday evening in a tree overlooking Big Bear Lake east of Los Angeles. The first egg was laid last Wednesday.

The mother nestled over the eggs Monday as a chilly wind blew through the San Bernardino National Forest.

The camera was installed by the group Friends of Big Bear Valley. The feed includes comments from people watching the nest.

The chicks are expected to hatch in about a month.