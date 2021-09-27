Ballot drive: Join Michigan with national popular vote pact

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan would award its 15 electoral votes to the presidential candidate who wins the national popular vote if enough other states also join the pact under a 2022 ballot initiative announced Monday by former top leaders in both major political parties.

Fifteen states and Washington, D.C. have enacted laws supporting the national popular vote movement. The shift would be successful when member states account for at least 270 electoral votes — the minimum threshold to secure the presidency. The number now stands at 195.