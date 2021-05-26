Bank CEOs return to Congress at time of deep partisan divide

WASHINGTON (AP) — The heads of the nation's big Wall Street firms were back on Capitol Hill on Tuesday, the start of two days hearings where the big banks are expected to be scolded by members of Congress on both sides of the aisle over issues like inequality and the corporate culture of Wall Street.
The first hearing is happening in front of the Senate Banking Committee, headed by the Sen. Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio. A self-described progressive, Brown said that when he became chair of the committee earlier this year, he planned to subpoena the CEOs to testify as soon as he could.