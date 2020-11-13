Banker to be sentenced for coronavirus relief funds fraud

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) — A northern Virginia banker who admitted to illegally receiving $1.4 million in fraudulently obtained coronavirus relief funds could be sentenced to two years or more in federal prison.

Tarik Jaafar, 42, of Woodbridge, was arrested in June at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York after purchasing one-way tickets to Poland. Authorities say he and his wife had 18 bags of luggage and nearly $50,000 in cash with them at the time.

He pleaded guilty in federal court in Alexandria to fraud. He admitted to filing 18 different loan applications using various shell companies under a federal program meant for businesses struggling under the coronavirus pandemic.

He sought $6.6 million and received $1.4 million.

The vast majority of the money has been recovered.

In papers filed ahead of his Friday sentencing hearing, prosecutors say Jaafar earned more than $200,000 annually as a banker working for companies including Citibank and Lehman Brothers.

Prosecutors are seeking a sentence of two years in prison.

Jaafar's wife, Monica Magdalena Jaworska, 43, of Ashburn, will be sentenced next week

Their cases are among dozens around the country brought by federal prosecutors for coronavirus-related fraud.

In a letter to the judge, Jaafar apologized and said he was desperate after losing his job in 2019.