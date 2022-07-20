Bannon's team raises question about House subpoena deadline ASHRAF KHALIL, Associated Press July 20, 2022 Updated: July 20, 2022 6:21 p.m.
1 of8 Former White House strategist Steve Bannon speaks with reporters as he departs federal court on Wednesday, July 20, 2022, in Washington. Bannon, a one-time adviser to former President Donald Trump, faces criminal contempt of Congress charges after refusing for months to cooperate with the House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol insurrection. Alex Brandon/AP Show More Show Less
WASHINGTON (AP) — Steve Bannon's lawyers tried Wednesday to establish at his criminal contempt trial that the deadline for the onetime strategist for Donald Trump to appear before the House committee investigating the Capitol riot was flexible as long as the two sides were on negotiating terms. But the committee's chief counsel said Bannon was uncooperative from the start, so there was no such leeway.
Bannon, who was an unofficial adviser to the then-president at the time of the insurrection on Jan. 6, 2021, is charged with defying a congressional subpoena that sought his records and testimony.