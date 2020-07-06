Barnum Foundation for Life donations benefit medical workers

SHELTON — The Barnum Foundation for Life has donated $10,000 each to four hospital groups to provide support to those institutions’ medical staffs for their efforts during the coronavirus pandemic.

The four groups are Yale New Haven Health System, serving both Connecticut and Rhode Island; Kent Hospital, part of the Care New England’s Employee Relief Fund for Rhode Island; and to Northwell and Montefiore Health systems, where contributions will assist employees in the state of New York.

The Barnum Foundation for Life was created by Paul Blanco, CEO of the Barnum Financial Group, and his wife, Mindee, to provide employees an opportunity to give back to, and become involved in, the communities they serve, the organization’s website states.

“We are very proud that employees in all of our offices in the states served by these hospitals contributed generously,” said Blanco, in announcing the awards.

The hospitals receiving the donations all have launched active programs to help workers in a variety of ways, including coping with mental and physical stress, providing emergency financial assistance and offering accommodation and meals.

Barnum Financial has its headquarters at 6 Corporate Drive in Shelton.

