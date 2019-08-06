Barnum launches Shelton-based financial literacy program

The Barnum Financial Group recently launched The Establishment Barnum, a new approach to financial education and literacy focusing on young professionals. The Barnum Financial Group recently launched The Establishment Barnum, a new approach to financial education and literacy focusing on young professionals. Photo: Contributed Photo Photo: Contributed Photo Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Barnum launches Shelton-based financial literacy program 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

The Barnum Financial Group, a provider of financial education in the workplace at hundreds of companies and nonprofits in New England, New Jersey and New York, announced the launch of The Establishment Barnum, a new approach to financial education and literacy focusing on young professionals.

“Our trained advisers have helped to educate thousands of people in the workplace through the corporate education program,” said Paul Blanco, CEO and founder of Barnum. “We will serve people from any field or occupation, including millennials just launching a career, or those further along in life.”

The Establishment Barnum, located adjacent to the Spotted Horse Restaurant in RD Scinto’s CX Plaza, recently held its first class.

Blanco said Establishment Barnum will offer people from different backgrounds, occupations, and life stages the opportunity to learn about and discuss financial topics with professionals and other attendees in a friendly group setting.

“Financial planning does not have to be a chore,” said Blanco.

Topics will include buying your first home, creating a budget, females and finance, the young professionals guide to financial planning, and wine and investing, among others. Discussions will be led by trained and licensed professionals. The classes are educational only and free of charge with no sales presentations. Sessions will also be held on-site at company locations.

“We will foster a welcoming, informative learning atmosphere and tackle what is really on people’s minds,” said Blanco.

Millennials, for example, are often interested in more than just the basics, said Blanco. A recent survey found that nearly half of working millennials have $15,000 or more in savings, and 16 percent have $100,000 or more. Some topics for this group as well as Gen Z are the stock market and managing an investment portfolio, according to another survey.

“At the same time there are pre-retirees who may want assurance that they are on the right track and retirees who can use guidance on spending decisions,” added Blanco.

To learn more, visit www.theestablishmentbarnum.com.

brian.gioiele@hearstmediact.com