Beach snack bar closed; elderly scam on rise during pandemic

BOSTON (AP) — A look at coronavirus developments across New England:

RHODE ISLAND

The snack bar at a popular beach in Rhode Island has been closed after an employee tested positive for coronavirus, the state Department of Environmental Management announced.

The agency said it was notified Saturday afternoon of the positive test result at the concession at Scarborough South State Beach by the vendor that runs the facilities at the state beaches.

DEM said the employee last worked at the snack bar July 24 and that the beach had been closed July 21 to July 23 for high bacteria levels in the water.

The agency declined to identify the worker but said the state health department will conduct contact tracing. DEM also said the concession won’t reopen until it's deep-cleaned and disinfected.

__

VERMONT

The COVID-19 pandemic is giving new life to the grandparent scam, said Vermont Attorney General T.J. Donovan's office.

The Attorney General’s Consumer Assistance Program says there have been 93 reports of the grandparent scam since the beginning of the year, and 34 since June 1.

Scammers, posing as the grandchildren of unsuspecting grandparents, call and pretend to be in the hospital, in jail, or stranded overseas and in urgent need of wire transfers, gift cards, or cash.

The office recommends people who receive such a call hang up and contact a friend or other family member to verify.

The scammers appear to be using internet searches and public social media profiles to research locations of grandchildren and grandparents.