SHELTON - Walkers along Boehm Pond trail have the chance to see quite the construction project.

A colony of beavers has dammed Boehm Brook just before it flows under Winthrop Woods Road, which has resulted in the water level rising an estimated 4 feet, according to Bill Dyer, head of the Shelton Trails Committee. Boehm Pond, which had been less than an acre in size, is now 6 acres.