Belarus to close border as Lithuania turns away migrants YURAS KARMANAU, Associated Press Aug. 5, 2021 Updated: Aug. 5, 2021 6:47 a.m.
1 of14 Migrants stand by the fence at the newly built refugee camp in the Rudninkai military training ground, some 38km (23,6 miles) south from Vilnius, Lithuania, Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021. The Red Cross warned Wednesday that Lithuania's decision to turn away immigrants attempting to cross in from neighboring Belarus does not comply with international law. Lithuania, a member of the European Union, has faced a surge of mostly Iraqi migrants in the past few months. Some 4,090 migrants, most of them from Iraq, have crossed this year from Belarus into Lithuania. Mindaugas Kulbis/AP Show More Show Less
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — The president of Belarus on Thursday ordered the country's security forces to tighten control over the border with Lithuania, which earlier this week started turning away immigrants attempting to cross in from Belarus.
Lithuania, a member of the European Union, has faced a surge of mostly Iraqi migrants in the past few months. It says that’s due to retaliation by Belarus’ authoritarian President Alexander Lukashenko after the EU put sanctions on his country over diverting a plane to the capital of Minsk and arresting a dissident aboard.