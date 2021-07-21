Belgrade residents tell rights court of bar noise 'torture' JOVANA GEC, Associated Press July 21, 2021 Updated: July 21, 2021 2:29 a.m.
BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — Serbia's capital is vibrating with nightlife again after over a year of pandemic restrictions. Cafes, bars and fun-hungry customers are celebrating a summer boom in business and entertainment options, but the accompanying loud music and other noise are a bust for residents across Belgrade.
Since hot weather arrived and coronavirus rules eased, Nemanja Dragic, 36, said he can't open his balcony door without a thunderous cacophony bursting into his apartment. He used his savings to install a thicker door and sturdier windows, desperate to muffle the sounds coming from over a dozen bars and clubs.