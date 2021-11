NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Belmont University is naming a ballroom at its new performing arts center after country music star Brad Paisley and his wife, Kimberly Williams-Paisley.

The private Nashville school says the ballroom at the Fisher Center for the Performing Arts can be used for acoustic and amplified performances, and as a rehearsal space for main stage acts. Paisley is an alumnus of Belmont.