Bennington College reopens outdoor public spaces; 1 new case

BENNINGTON, Vt. (AP) — Bennington College, which closed its campus to the public in March amid the coronavirus pandemic, has reopened its outdoor public spaces, including walking trails, to visitors.

Visitors are asked to allow at least 6 feet of space between them and others and to wear a mask while interacting with other people on campus, the Bennington Banner reported Monday.

Parking is available at various sites for walkers and people using the tennis and basketball courts. The school is asking people to leash dogs and clean up after their pets.

All campus buildings remained closed the public.

In other coronavirus-related developments:

_____

THE NUMBERS

Vermont on Tuesday reported one new case of COVID-19, the illness caused by the coronavirus, and two people hospitalized with the disease.

To date, the state has had a total of 1,164 cases. The total number of people who have died of COVID-19 has remained at 56 for six days.

A total of 927 people have recovered from the illness and more than 59,000 have been tested, according to the Health Department.