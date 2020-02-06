Benton County fined $30K after road worker's death in 2019

ALBANY, Ore. (AP) — Benton County has been cited for five safety violations and fined more than $30,000 by the state of Oregon after a 2019 accident that killed a county road maintenance worker.

The Oregon Occupational Safety and Health Division launched an investigation after Pete Neuman, 59, was crushed by a heavy piece of equipment called a “skidder” that's used to move logs, the Albany Democrat-Herald reported Thursday.

The state faulted Benton County for providing a faulty piece of equipment, not providing adequate safety checks and not properly training employees. The fines total $30,500.

The county has 30 days to appeal. No criminal charges have been filed in the matter.

Neuman was partially ejected from the skidder on Aug. 9, 2019 after it rolled about 300 yards (274 meters) down a steep hillside near Corvallis and flipped over. The skidder landed on top of Neuman, killing him.