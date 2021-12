Michael Probst/AP

VIENNA (AP) — Children from 5 to 11 years old will be eligible to begin receiving COVID-19 vaccine doses this week in Berlin, health officials said Sunday, joining other German states in opening up appointments to younger children.

The children in that age group will be able to get a first dose of the Pfizer/BioNTech shot in Berlin's mass vaccination centers in schools, doctors' offices and even at the city's Natural History Museum.