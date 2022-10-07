Bialiatski joins small group of jailed Nobel Peace laureates KARL RITTER, Associated Press Oct. 7, 2022 Updated: Oct. 7, 2022 2:27 p.m.
1 of9 FILE - Nobel Commitee chairman Thorbjorn Jagland sits next to an empty chair with the Nobel Peace Prize medal and diploma during a ceremony honoring Nobel Peace Prize laureate Liu Xiaobo at city hall in Oslo, Norway, on Dec. 10, 2010. Liu was serving an 11-year sentence for inciting subversion by advocating sweeping political reforms and greater human rights in China. John McConnico/AP Show More Show Less
4 of9 FILE - Alexander and Kim Aris, center, the sons of imprisoned Nobel Peace Prize laureate Aung San Suu Kyi, shown in poster at right, accepts the Nobel Peace Prize from the head of the Norwegian Nobel Peace Prize Committee, Francis Sejersted during the award ceremony in Oslo, Norway, on Dec. 10, 1991. The Myanmar opposition leader was in house arrest for participating in anti-government protests when she was awarded the 1991 Nobel Peace Prize. Bjoern Sigurdsoen/AP Show More Show Less
5 of9 FILE - Ales Bialiatski, the head of Belarusian Viasna rights group, stands in a defendants' cage during a court session in Minsk, Belarus, on Nov. 2, 2011. Activist Ales Bialiatski, who shared the 2022 Nobel Peace Prize with human rights groups in Russia and Ukraine, is the fourth person in the 121-year history of the Nobel Prizes to receive the peace award while in prison or detention. Sergei Grits Show More Show Less 6 of9
8 of9 FILE - Protesters hold placards with picture of late Chinese Nobel Peace laureate Liu Xiaobo during a protest in Hong Kong, on July 13, 2018, to mark the first death anniversary of the China's most prominent political prisoner. The decision to give imprisoned Chinese dissident Liu Xiaobo the Nobel Peace Prize in 2010 deeply angered Beijing, which reacted by suspending trade negotiations with Norway. Vincent Yu/AP Show More Show Less
STOCKHOLM (AP) — Belarussian pro-democracy campaigner Ales Bialiatski, who shared the Nobel Peace Prize with human rights groups in Russia and Ukraine, is the fourth person in the 121-year history of the Nobel Prizes to receive the award while in prison or detention.
Bialiatski, 60, who founded the non-governmental organization Human Rights Center Viasna, was detained following protests in 2020 against the re-election of Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko. He remains in jail without trial and faces up to 12 years in prison if convicted.