Biden, Harris urged to 'repair the breach' in prayer service ELANA SCHOR, Associated Press Jan. 21, 2021 Updated: Jan. 21, 2021 1:57 p.m.
1 of7 President Joe Biden bows his head in prayer, during a virtual Presidential Inaugural Prayer Service, accompanied by first lady Jill Biden, second from right, in the State Dinning Room of the White House, Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021, in Washington. Alex Brandon/AP Show More Show Less
2 of7 President Joe Biden, accompanied by first lady Jill Biden, places his hand over his heart during a performance of the national anthem, during a virtual Presidential Inaugural Prayer Service in the State Dinning Room of the White House, Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021, in Washington. Alex Brandon/AP Show More Show Less
3 of7 Vice President Kamala Harris, and her husband Doug Emhoff, place their hands over their hearts during a performance of the national anthem, during a virtual Presidential Inaugural Prayer Service, in the State Dinning Room of the White House, Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021, in Washington. Alex Brandon/AP Show More Show Less
4 of7 Doug Emhoff, left, Vice President Kamala Harris, President Joe Biden, and first lady Jill Biden, stand during a performance of the national anthem during a virtual Presidential Inaugural Prayer Service, in the State Dinning Room of the White House, Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021, in Washington. Alex Brandon/AP Show More Show Less
5 of7 Doug Emhoff, left, Vice President Kamala Harris, President Joe Biden, and first lady Jill Biden, bow their heads in prayer during a virtual Presidential Inaugural Prayer Service, in the State Dinning Room of the White House, Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021, in Washington. Alex Brandon/AP Show More Show Less
6 of7 President Joe Biden stands during a performance of the national anthem, during a virtual Presidential Inaugural Prayer Service in the State Dinning Room of the White House, Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021, in Washington. Alex Brandon/AP Show More Show Less
7 of7 Vice President Kamala Harris, right, and her husband Doug Emhoff, bow their heads in prayer, during a virtual Presidential Inaugural Prayer Service, in the State Dinning Room of the White House, Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021, in Washington. Alex Brandon/AP Show More Show Less
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris heard from leaders from a wide array of religious traditions Thursday in the National Prayer Service, a day after they were sworn into office to lead a sharply polarized country.
An inaugural tradition that went online this year due to the coronavirus pandemic, the service involved faith leaders from backgrounds ranging from Episcopal to Catholic to Jewish to the Navajo Nation.