Biden doubles his lead in Nevada as more results released

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Democrat Joe Biden doubled his lead over President Donald Trump in Nevada as officials released more election results Friday.

Democratic-heavy Clark County, which includes Las Vegas and three-quarters of the state's population, planned to report results from 51,000 mail ballots. It was not immediately clear if the update of 30,000 was from ballots statewide or just Clark County.

Nevada has six Electoral College votes and could be decisive as Biden closes in on the 270 needed to win the White House.

It's too early to call the contest, with votes still being counted.

No Republican presidential candidate has carried Nevada since 2004, but it has remained a battleground. Trump narrowly lost the state in 2016.

Clark County's top election official has said the focus is on accuracy over speed and that the large number of mail-in ballots is new and making the counting process take longer than normal. Registrar Joe Gloria planned to hold a news conference Friday to provide an update on how many ballots were left to count.

Gloria told reporters Thursday that in addition to the results expected Friday, officials still need to process about 63,000 mail-in ballots and about 60,000 provisional ballots, many of which were cast by people taking advantage of a new law allowing voters to register or update their registration at the polls.

Gloria said the bulk of the mail-in ballots should be counted by Saturday or Sunday.

The state mailed ballots to all active registered voters this year because of the coronavirus pandemic, a move that the Trump campaign previously challenged, claiming it would lead to fraud.