Marquita Bradshaw, the Tennessee Democratic nominee for U.S. Senate, speaks before a Power Together Women's March Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020, in Nashville, Tenn. Dozens of Women's March rallies were planned from New York to San Francisco to signal opposition to President Donald Trump and his policies, including the push to fill the seat of late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg before Election Day.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Democrat presidential nominee Joe Biden has thrown his support for U.S. Senate candidate Marquita Bradshaw.

“Marquita is a proven leader who will fight for the needs of working families — needs she understands because she’s faced the same struggles they have,” Biden said in a statement released Monday. “I am proud to endorse Marquita’s candidacy for U.S. Senate.”

Bradshaw's opponent, Republican Bill Hagerty, was endorsed by President Donald Trump last year before the GOP candidate had officially jumped in the race.

Bradshaw — the first Black women to secure a statewide nomination in Tennessee — had previously been endorsed by the Democratic Socialists of America, Sen. Bernie Sanders and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

The open U.S. Senate seat has become the top political race in Tennessee after GOP Sen. Lamar Alexander announced he would retire at the end of his term.

Republicans have held both Tennessee seats in the Senate since 1994.