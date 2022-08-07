Biden leaves White House for 1st time since getting COVID-19 CHRIS MEGERIAN, Associated Press Aug. 7, 2022 Updated: Aug. 7, 2022 8:18 a.m.
REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. (AP) — Ending his most recent COVID-19 isolation, President Joe Biden on Sunday left the White House for the first time since becoming infected with the coronavirus last month, settling in for a reunion with first lady Jill Biden in their home state of Delaware.
The president had tested negative Saturday, clearing the way to emerge from an isolation that lasted longer than expected because of a rebound case of the virus. The White House physician, Dr. Kevin O'Connor, had said in his last update that Biden, “in an abundance of caution,” would continue his “strict isolation measures” pending a second negative test. The White House on Sunday did not say whether the president had a second negative test and had not provided a new report from O'Connor since midday Saturday.
