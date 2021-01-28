Biden pauses Trump policies as Blinken takes diplomatic helm MATTHEW LEE, AP Diplomatic Writer Jan. 28, 2021 Updated: Jan. 28, 2021 12:56 a.m.
1 of7 Secretary of State Antony Blinken speaks to reporters during a press briefing at the State Department in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021. (Carlos Barria/Pool Photo via AP) Carlos Barria/AP Show More Show Less
2 of7 Newly confirmed Secretary of State Antony Blinken addresses a welcome ceremony at the State Department, Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021 in Washington. (Carlos Barria/Pool via AP) Carlos Barria/AP Show More Show Less
3 of7 Newly confirmed U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken is greeted with an elbow bump as he arrives for a welcome ceremony at the State Department, Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021 in Washington. (Carlos Barria/Pool via AP) Carlos Barria/AP Show More Show Less
4 of7 Secretary of State Antony Blinken is greeted by staff as he arrives at the State Department in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021. (Carlos Barria/Pool Photo via AP) Carlos Barria/AP Show More Show Less
5 of7 Vice President Kamala Harris, right, ceremonially swears-in Antony Blinken, left, as Secretary of State, next to his wife Evan Ryan, Wednesday Jan. 27, 2021, in Harris' ceremonial office in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building on the White House complex in Washington. Jacquelyn Martin/AP Show More Show Less
6 of7 Antony Blinken, center, takes his place to be ceremonially sworn-in by Vice President Kamala Harris, right, before being reminded by his wife Evan Ryan to stand further back, Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021, in Harris' ceremonial office in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building on the White House complex in Washington. Jacquelyn Martin/AP Show More Show Less
7 of7 Secretary of State Antony Blinken speaks to reporters during a press briefing at the State Department in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021. (Carlos Barria/Pool Photo via AP) Carlos Barria/AP Show More Show Less
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration paused or put under review a wide swath of Trump-era foreign policies as America’s new top diplomat took the helm of the State Department.
The administration placed at least temporarily holds on several big-ticket arms sales to the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia, while newly installed Secretary of State Antony Blinken said he is looking urgently at a terrorism designation against Yemen’s Houthi rebels that his predecessor enacted shortly before leaving office.