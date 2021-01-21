Biden takes the helm, appeals for unity to take on crises JONATHAN LEMIRE, ZEKE MILLER and ALEXANDRA JAFFE, Associated Press Jan. 21, 2021 Updated: Jan. 21, 2021 12:49 a.m.
1 of13 President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden watch fireworks light up the sky from the White House, Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021, in Washington. Evan Vucci/AP Show More Show Less
2 of13 Fireworks light up the sky around the White House, Wednesday night, Jan. 20, 2021, in Washington, as part of the festivities after President Joe Biden was inaugurated today. Gerald Herbert/AP Show More Show Less
3 of13 President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden wave as they arrive at the North Portico of the White House, Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021, in Washington. Alex Brandon/AP Show More Show Less
4 of13 President Joe Biden waits to sign his first executive order in the Oval Office of the White House on Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021, in Washington. Evan Vucci/AP Show More Show Less
5 of13 President Joe Biden and his wife Jill Biden walk in a parade during the Presidential Escort, part of Inauguration Day ceremonies, Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021, in Washington. David J. Phillip/AP Show More Show Less
6 of13 Joe Biden is sworn in as the 46th president of the United States by Chief Justice John Roberts as Jill Biden holds the Bible during the 59th Presidential Inauguration at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021, as their children Ashley and Hunter watch. Andrew Harnik/AP Show More Show Less
7 of13 Vice President Kamala Harris bumps fists with President-elect Joe Biden after she was sworn in during the inauguration, Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021, at the U.S. Capitol in Washington. (Jonathan Ernst/Pool Photo via AP) JONATHAN ERNST/AP Show More Show Less
8 of13 Joe Biden is sworn in as the 46th president of the United States by Chief Justice John Roberts as Jill Biden holds the Bible during the 59th Presidential Inauguration at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021.(Saul Loeb/Pool Photo via AP) Saul Loeb/AP Show More Show Less
9 of13 President Joe Biden speaks during the 59th Presidential Inauguration at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021. Patrick Semansky/AP Show More Show Less
10 of13 President-elect Joe Biden, his wife Jill Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris and her husband Doug Emhoff arrive at the steps of the U.S. Capitol for the start of the official inauguration ceremonies, in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021. J. Scott Applewhite/AP Show More Show Less
11 of13 President-elect Joe Biden bumps fists with former President Barack Obama during Biden's inauguration, Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021, at the U.S. Capitol in Washington./Pool Photo via AP) JONATHAN ERNST/AP Show More Show Less
12 of13 Vice President Kamala Harris, and her husband Doug Emhoff, and family, walk in front of the White House during a Presidential Escort to the White House, Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021 in Washington, after being sworn in as the 46th vice president of the United States. Jacquelyn Martin/AP Show More Show Less
13 of13 President Joe Biden, First Lady Jill Biden and family, walk near the White House during a Presidential Escort to the White House, Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021 in Washington. (Doug Mills/The New York Times via AP, Pool) Doug Mills/AP Show More Show Less
WASHINGTON (AP) — Joe Biden was sworn in as the 46th president of the United States, declaring that “democracy has prevailed” and summoning American resilience and unity to confront the deeply divided nation's historic confluence of crises.
Denouncing a national “uncivil war,” Biden took the oath Wednesday at a U.S. Capitol that had been battered by an insurrectionist siege just two weeks earlier. Then, taking his place in the White House Oval Office, he plunged into a stack of executive actions that began to undo the heart of his polarizing predecessor 's agenda on matters from the deadly pandemic to climate change.
JONATHAN LEMIRE, ZEKE MILLER and ALEXANDRA JAFFE