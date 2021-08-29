Biden to pay respects to US troops killed in Afghanistan AAMER MADHANI, Associated Press Aug. 29, 2021 Updated: Aug. 29, 2021 8:38 a.m.
1 of6 President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden arrive to board Air Force One at Andrews Air Force Base, Md., for a trip to Dover Air Force Base, Del., Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021. Manuel Balce Ceneta/AP Show More Show Less
2 of6 This combination of photos released by the 1st Marine Division, Camp Pendleton/U.S. Department of Defense shows twelve service members killed in the Kabul airport bombing in Afghanistan on Aug. 26, 2021. Top Row, from left: Lance Cpl. Dylan R. Merola, 20, of Rancho Cucamonga, Calif., Cpl. Hunter Lopez, 22, of Indio, Calif., Cpl. Kareem M. Nikoui, 20, of Norco, Calif., Staff Sgt. Darin T. Hoover, 31, of Salt Lake City, Utah, Cpl. Daegan W. Page, 23, of Omaha, Nebraska, and Sgt. Johanny Rosario Pichardo, 25, of Lawrence, Massachusetts. Bottom Row, from left: Cpl. Humberto A. Sanchez, 22, of Logansport, Indiana, Lance Cpl. David L. Espinoza, 20, of Rio Bravo, Texas, Lance Cpl. Jared M. Schmitz, 20, of St. Charles, Missouri, Lance Cpl. Rylee J. McCollum, 20, of Jackson, Wyo., Navy Corpsman, Maxton W. Soviak, 22, of Berlin Heights, Ohio and Army Staff Sgt. Ryan C. Knauss, 23, of Corryton, Tennessee. Not pictured is Sgt. Nicole L. Gee, 23, of Roseville, Calif., was also killed. (1st Marine Division, Camp Pendleton/U.S. Department of Defense via AP) AP Show More Show Less 3 of6
4 of6 President Joe Biden listens during a FEMA briefing on Hurricane Ida in the South Court Auditorium in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building on the White House Campus, Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021, in Washington. Manuel Balce Ceneta/AP Show More Show Less
5 of6 President Joe Biden arrives to attend a FEMA briefing on Hurricane Ida in the South Court Auditorium in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building on the White House Campus, Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021, in Washington. Manuel Balce Ceneta/AP Show More Show Less
6 of6
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is embarking on a solemn journey Sunday to honor and mourn the 13 U.S. troops killed in the suicide attack near the Kabul airport as their remains return to U.S. soil from Afghanistan.
Biden and his wife Jill were traveling to Dover Air Force Base in Delaware to meet privately with the families of those killed and then attend the “dignified transfer” of the fallen troops, a military ritual of receiving the remains of those killed in foreign combat. They departed for Dover on a misty, overcast morning.