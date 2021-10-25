Biden touts NJ rail bridge as infrastructure plan looms DAVID PORTER, Associated Press Oct. 25, 2021 Updated: Oct. 25, 2021 3:52 p.m.
KEARNY, N.J. (AP) — President Joe Biden brought his push for his infrastructure plan to New Jersey on Monday, touting a recently jumpstarted $2 billion project to replace a century-old rail bridge that has been a regular source of train delays for the region and beyond.
The Portal Bridge over the Hackensack River, which connects New Jersey to New York and points north and south, was built during the Taft administration and was considered state of the art at the time, Biden said.