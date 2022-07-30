Big Louisiana coastal restoration projects continue

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
BELLE CHASSE, La. (AP) — Louisiana has completed one of its biggest coastal restoration projects yet, and is at work on even bigger ones.
The dredge used to suck up sediment from the Gulf of Mexico to add 1,000 acres (405 hectares) of habitat to sites in the Terrebonne Basin is now at work in the Mississippi River, doing the same for a 1,600-acre (650-hectare) project that's further east and named for a historic Plaquemines Parish outlet called Spanish Pass, officials said last week.