Bill revamping assistance programs clears Kentucky House

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — A politically divisive proposal to revamp Kentucky's public assistance programs and tighten enforcement to prevent suspected fraud won passage in the Republican-run House on Friday.

In a state plagued by high poverty rates, the sweeping measure aims to shift more people off public assistance and into the workforce. But Democratic lawmakers objected to portions of the bill they see as punitive against the working poor.

The measure cleared the House on a 58-32 vote after a long debate. It now heads to the GOP-dominated Senate. The bill's sponsors include the House's top two Republican leaders.

House Speaker Pro Tem David Meade said the measure offers a balance between compassion for those in need of assistance and accountability to prevent abuse.

Opponents said low fraud rates in public assistance programs wouldn't justify the investment of more public money to increase oversight and enforcement.

“We need to focus on the incentives and not on the punishment," said Democratic Rep. Maria Sorolis.

The bill would create a single electronic benefit card for people on assistance. It would ban people from assistance for repeat rules violations.

It also would create a new state health insurance plan for low-income people who make too much to qualify for Medicaid.

___

The legislation is House Bill 1.