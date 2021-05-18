Bill to fight hate crimes on Asian Americans nears approval

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House is poised to pass legislation Tuesday intended to curtail hate crimes against Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders, sending a bipartisan denunciation of such violence to President Joe Biden's desk.
The bill would expedite the review of hate crimes at the Justice Department and make grants available to local law enforcement agencies to improve their investigation, identification and reporting of incidents driven by bias, which often go underreported. The measure passed the Senate 94-1 in April after lawmakers reached a compromise. Biden has said he will sign it.