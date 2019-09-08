Bill would let some cats, dogs used in testing be adopted

BOSTON (AP) — A bill aimed at giving cats and dogs which have been subjects in research institutions and product testing facilities a second shot at life is set to come up at a public hearing.

The bill would require research labs spare animals from automatic euthanasia and instead offer dogs and cats for adoption through animal rescue organizations.

The bill was approved by the Massachusetts Senate last session, but failed to become law. It's set for a public hearing Tuesday at the Massachusetts Statehouse.

Animals that pose a risk to public health are exempted.

Tens of thousands of cats and dogs are used for research and experimentation in the U.S. each year. Many of them are beagles.

Activists say nine states have approved similar bills, including California, New York and Rhode Island.