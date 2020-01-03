Bill would set up commission on counterterrorism information

U.S. Sens. Maggie Hassan of New Hampshire and Ron Johnson of Wisconsin have introduced a bill to establish a federal commission to reevaluate counterterrorism information sharing and law enforcement's ability to identify, track, and prevent all terrorist threats in the United States.

Hassan, a Democrat, said in a statement Thursday the new commission would focus on both domestic and internationally inspired homegrown terrorism, and would also include the input of state and local law enforcement.

Johnson, a Republican, said the timely sharing of terrorist threat information is a critical part of defending the homeland.

The commission would convene representatives from the Office of the Director of National Intelligence, Department of Homeland Security, Federal Bureau of Investigation, and Department of Justice, as well as state and local law enforcement. It would review how terrorist threat information is shared between federal agencies and with all levels of government.

The commission would produce a report with recommendations for improving information-sharing to better combat terrorist threats.