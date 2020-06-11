Birthplace of Country Music free to health care workers

BRISTOL, Va. (AP) — The Birthplace of Country Music Museum in Bristol is reopening its doors on Thursday and offering free passes to health care workers.

The offer is a thank you for health care workers' “bravery and compassion in the wake of COVID-19," according to a news release from the museum. The passes are for a health care worker and a guest. The offer will run through the end of August.

The museum near the Virginia-Tennessee line said it plans to resume normal hours of operation. The museum intends to cap the number of people in the building at any one time at 100. That includes visitors, staff and volunteers.

All three groups will be required to wear face masks while inside the facility as well. Visitors who don't bring their own will be provided one at the front desk.