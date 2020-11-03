Bishop Wicke Health and Rehabilitation Center recognized

Bishop Wicke Health & Rehabilitation Center on the Wesley Village senior living campus in Shelton. Bishop Wicke Health & Rehabilitation Center on the Wesley Village senior living campus in Shelton. Photo: Contributed Photos Photo: Contributed Photos Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Bishop Wicke Health and Rehabilitation Center recognized 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

Bishop Wicke Health and Rehabilitation Center, located on the Wesley Village campus in Shelton, has been recognized as a “Best Nursing Home for Short-Term Rehabilitation and Long-Term Care for 2020-21” by U.S. News & World Report.

Bishop Wicke Health and Rehabilitation Center earned Best Nursing Homes status by achieving a rating of High Performing, the highest possible rating, for Short-Term Rehabilitation and Long-Term Care.

U.S. News gives the designation of Best Nursing Home only to those facilities that satisfy the U.S. News assessment of the appropriate use of key services and consistent performance in quality measures.

“Over the past year, our successes can be attributed to the relationships, dedication, and hard work of our interdisciplinary team,” Debra Samorajczyk, Bishop Wicke administrator, said. “Our team takes a lot of pride in their daily work, and this is an amazing accomplishment. We are so appreciative of their dedication to our residents, always but especially now.”

Throughout the global pandemic, Samorajczyk said the staff at Bishop Wicke Health and Rehabilitation has worked closely with the state Department of Public Health to follow the most stringent infection control processes to keep patients, residents, and staff safe.

The facility has received all positive Department of Public Health (DPH) surveys during the pandemic, according to Samorajczyk, adding that the team works closely with DPH officials, including the State Epidemiology Department to ensure it is current with any changes and best practices.

The administrator also said the community maintains a supply of personal protective equipment (PPE), conducts health screening and temperature checks on all employees and visitors, and provides well-appointed spaces for indoor and outdoor visits so patients and residents can maintain connections with their loved one. An on-site COVID-19 testing machine allows for rapid testing if needed.

The Wesley Village Senior Living campus, at 580 Long Hill Ave., is part of United Methodist Homes, a local not-for-profit organization. Its campus offers assisted and independent living, memory support, skilled nursing, short-term rehab, and outpatient therapy and fitness services.

To learn more, visit umh.org/wesley-village.