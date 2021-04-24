Black Weber State students address racism, call for change

OGDEN, Utah (AP) — Dressed in all black, Black students at Weber State University held a sometimes tearful, other times heated public meeting Thursday in which they shared stories of discrimination and demanded change from school administrators in attendance.
Organized by Black student leaders from throughout campus, the forum was part of a movement called “Black at Weber,” which is meant to counteract racial injustices Black students experience at the university, the Ogden Standard-Examiner reported.