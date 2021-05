NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — Oklahoma wildlife officials say they shot and killed a black bear that wandered into the backyard of a Norman family's home after efforts to tranquilize the animal failed.

The bear was discovered late Wednesday in a tree in the backyard of a home in the central part of Norman, which is about 20 miles (32 kilometers) south of Oklahoma City.

Officers with the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation shot the bear with several doses of tranquilizers until it finally fell from the tree, the agency said in a statement. Officials hoped to collect the bear and remove it to its more natural habitat, but the bear never became totally sedated and began scrambling around the yard, prompting officers to shoot and kill the animal.

“That’s not the outcome we wanted. That’s not the outcome that anybody wanted," said wildlife department spokesman Micah Holmes. “But our No. 1 job is to protect public safety and that’s what we did in this situation."

Black bears are typically found in southeast Oklahoma, but authorities say sightings in central and southern Oklahoma are becoming more common as the population grows. The wildlife agency says it's not uncommon for black bears to be pushed out of their natural habitat in the spring by more dominant males, but that they were surprised to find one in a populated metropolitan area.

Oklahoma has an estimated population of about 2,500 and established a black bear hunting season about a decade ago. Last year, Republican Gov. Kevin Stitt shot and killed a black bear while bowhunting in southeast Oklahoma on the first day of bear season.