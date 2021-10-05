Black colleges' funding hopes dim amid federal budget battle PIPER HUDSPETH BLACKBURN and ANNIE MA, Associated Press Oct. 5, 2021 Updated: Oct. 5, 2021 2:07 p.m.
1 of5 Attendants make their way in to Simmons College of Kentucky on Monday, Feb. 24, 2014, in Louisville, Ky., for the official ceremony celebrating the school's accreditation as the first private black college in the state. Optimism for transformational funding for the nation’s historically Black colleges was running high after the Biden administration included $45 billion for the schools in its massive multitrillion dollar spending plan. That outlook quickly turned gloomy as the funding soon got caught up in Democratic infighting over the size of the economic package and what it should cover. The latest iteration of the bill includes just $2 billion for Black colleges, and even that amount would be reduced to competitive grant funding rather than direct allocations. (Alton Strupp/The Courier-Journal via AP) Alton Strupp/AP Show More Show Less
2 of5 FILE - House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif., right, accompanied by Education and Labor Committee Chairman Rep. Bobby Scott, D-Va., left, speaks at a news conference to unveil the College Affordability Act on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019. Black college officials and advocates are concerned over looming budget cuts for transformational funding for the nation’s historically Black colleges. Andrew Harnik/AP Show More Show Less 3 of5
4 of5 Simmons College of Kentucky president Kevin Cosby, right, presents a $2 million check gifted by the The Gheens Foundation's at the close of a news conference celebrating the college's accreditation as the first private black college in the state, Monday, Feb. 24, 2014, in Louisville, Ky. Black college officials and advocates are concerned over looming budget cuts for transformational funding for the nation’s historically Black colleges. (Alton Strupp/The Courier-Journal via AP) Alton Strupp/AP Show More Show Less
5 of5
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Optimism for transformational funding for the nation’s historically Black colleges was running high after the Biden administration included $45 billion for the schools in its massive multitrillion dollar spending plan.
That outlook quickly soured as the funding became ensnared in Democratic infighting over the size of the economic package and what it should cover. The latest iteration of the bill includes just $2 billion that can go toward educational programs and infrastructure for Black colleges, and even that amount would be reduced to competitive grant funding rather than direct allocations.
Written By
PIPER HUDSPETH BLACKBURN and ANNIE MA