Blackface photo under investigation by Shelton Public Schools

SHELTON — Shelton Public Schools are investigating after students reported a photo on Snapchat of a white student in blackface, officials said Tuesday.

Superintendent of Schools Chris Clouet said he received a photo at around 6:15 a.m. Tuesday that showed a white student wearing a black substance on her face, appearing to be some kind of face paint or beauty mask.

In the photo she is seen sticking out her tongue and holding up both middle fingers. Reports indicate the photo was captioned “New (racial slur) in town.”

Clouet said several students claimed they were purposely tagged in the post, and that some of those tagged were Shelton Intermediate School students. Principal Dina Marks spoke to those students Tuesday.

“We will be taking this situation very seriously,” Clouet said. “These are complex issues, and before we react, we need to talk to ... those who created the photo and all those who were impacted by the photo.”

Clouet said he spoke with NAACP representatives, who are monitoring the district’s response to the matter.

Marks also sent a letter to parents Tuesday, in which she called the photo “troubling.” She said in the letter that there would be a full investigation.

“We will continue in the following weeks to educate our students that such behavior has far-reaching implications for themselves and can have a devastating impact on the targeted group and our community as a whole,” Marks said.

“We value the diversity of our student body and believe in respect and kindness towards all,” she said. “This unfortunate incident does not reflect our school values.”