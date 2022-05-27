Blaze destroys landmark restaurant in Detroit's Midtown May 27, 2022 Updated: May 27, 2022 2:02 p.m.
1 of6 Detroit firefighters clean up in front of Traffic Jam and Snug Restaurant, after an overnight fire, Friday, May 27, 2022. (Andy Morrison/Detroit News via AP) Andy Morrison/AP Show More Show Less
2 of6 People watch as Detroit Fire Department firefighters continue to pour water after an overnight fire at Traffic Jam and Snug Restaurant, Friday, May 27, 2022. (Andy Morrison/Detroit News via AP) Andy Morrison/AP Show More Show Less 3 of6
4 of6 Detroit Fire Department firefighters continue to pour water after an overnight fire at Traffic Jam and Snug Restaurant, Friday, May 27, 2022. (Andy Morrison/Detroit News via AP) Andy Morrison/AP Show More Show Less
5 of6 FILE - Musician Jack White performs the national anthem before the first inning of a baseball game between the Detroit Tigers and the Chicago White Sox, Friday, April 8, 2022, in Detroit. Fire destroyed a landmark restaurant and brewpub Friday, May 27, 2022, in Midtown Detroit, but spared the neighboring Third Man Records store owned by musician Jack White as well as Shinola's flagship watch store. Carlos Osorio/AP Show More Show Less
6 of6
DETROIT (AP) — Fire destroyed a landmark restaurant and brewpub Friday in Midtown Detroit, but spared the neighboring Third Man Records store owned by musician Jack White as well as Shinola's flagship watch store.
No one was inside Traffic Jam & Snug when the blaze happened, according to fire officials.