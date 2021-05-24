Blinken off to Mideast to push peace talks after Gaza truce MATTHEW LEE, AP Diplomatic Writer May 24, 2021 Updated: May 24, 2021 7:58 a.m.
WASHINGTON (AP) — Secretary of State Antony Blinken is heading to the Middle East to press the Israelis, Palestinians and regional players to build on last week’s Gaza cease-fire by laying the groundwork for an eventual resumption in long-stalled peace talks.
President Joe Biden announced Blinken would depart on Monday for a short visit to Israel, the West Bank, Jordan and Egypt for what will be the Biden administration’s highest-level in-person meetings on the crisis that erupted earlier this month.