Block Island marina expansion suffers another setback

NEW SHOREHAM, R.I. (AP) — A Rhode Island Superior Court judge has affirmed decisions by a coastal regulator against a nearly two-decade-old plan to expand a marina.

Judge Kristin Rodgers ruled Tuesday that the Rhode Island Coastal Resources Management Council did not violate the rights of Champlin's Marina on Block Island by rejecting expansion plans in 2011 and 2013, the Providence Journal reported.

"After careful review of the record — on remand and on second remand — this Court does not find that the CRMC acted arbitrarily or capriciously in its treatment of Champlin’s," Rodgers wrote, "either alone or as compared to its treatment of Payne’s Dock, or that its conclusions and decisions were otherwise erroneous in view of the reliable, probative, and substantial evidence in the whole record."

Champlin first applied for council approval to expand the marina by 4 acres in 2003; the council rejected the expansion with a 5-5 vote.

An appeal was filed to the Superior Court and then the state Supreme Court. The case was ordered back before the council and rejected unanimously.

Another appeal argued that the marina was treated unfairly compared with another marina that was approved; the council revisited the issue and found that there was "no disparate treatment."

The Conservation Law Foundation, a group that opposes the marina expansion, called the judge's decision a "victory for Block Island."

A representative of Champlin’s could not be reached for comment.