Blood donors receive Amazon gift card

The American Red Cross urges eligible donors to make appointment to give blood or platelets. Those who come out to give through Dec. 18 also will receive a $5 Amazon.com gift card via email, courtesy of Suburban Propane. Additionally, those who come to give between Nov. 27-30 will receive a long-sleeved T-shirt, while supplies last.

Upcoming blood drives in Shelton are: Nov. 22 and Dec. 6, from 1-6 p.m., at the Shelton Community Center, 41 Church St; Nov. 25, from 11 a.m.-4 p.m., at Avalon, 185 Canal St. W.; and Dec. 10, from 8 a.m.-1:45 p.m., at R.D. Scinto Towers, 2 Corporate Dr.

To schedule an appointment, download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org, call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enable the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device to make an appointment or for more information.