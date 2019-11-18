The American Red Cross urges eligible donors to make appointment to give blood or platelets. Those who come out to give through Dec. 18 also will receive a $5 Amazon.com gift card via email, courtesy of Suburban Propane. Additionally, those who come to give between Nov. 27-30 will receive a long-sleeved T-shirt, while supplies last.

Upcoming blood drives in Shelton are: Nov. 22 and Dec. 6, from 1-6 p.m., at the Shelton Community Center, 41 Church St; Nov. 25, from 11 a.m.-4 p.m., at Avalon, 185 Canal St. W.; and Dec. 10, from 8 a.m.-1:45 p.m., at R.D. Scinto Towers, 2 Corporate Dr.

To schedule an appointment, download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org, call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enable the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device to make an appointment or for more information.