Blues Music Awards to be presented during online show

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — The Blues Music Awards will be held online next month, hosted by singer Shemekia Copeland from her living room.

The Memphis, Tennessee-based Blues Foundation said in a news release Tuesday that the awards show will be live-streamed on the foundation's Facebook page and broadcast on its YouTube channel on May 3 due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Copeland will host, nominees will contribute performances recorded in their homes, and special guests will appear during the program.

Rick Estrin and his band the Nightcats have been nominated for eight awards, including band of the year, song of the year and traditional blues artist.

Estrin is also nominated for the B.B. King Entertainer of the Year award, along with Billy Branch, Sugaray Rayford, Bobby Rush and Mavis Staples.

The foundation has created the COVID-19 Blues Musician Emergency Relief Fund to help professional blues musicians who have lost income because of tour and event cancellations.