Blumenthal, Bysiewicz to appear at DTC Meet the Candidates event

The Shelton Democratic Town Committee will welcome U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal, U.S. Congressman Jim Himes and Lt. Gov. Susan Bysiewicz to its Meet the Candidates event Sunday, Aug. 25.

Some big political names will be making the trip to Shelton Sunday, Aug. 25, to support local Democrats.

U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal, U.S. Congressman Jim Himes and Lt. Gov. Susan Bysiewicz will be the special guests at the Shelton Democratic Town Committee’s Meet the Candidates event, which will run from 5 to 7 p.m. at 88 Audubon Lane - home of Planning & Zoning Commission candidate Elaine Matto.

John Harmon heads the Democrat ticket, running against Mayor Mark Lauretti, who is seeking his 15th term at the city’s helm. The Democrats also tabbed four for alderman seats - recently retired Assistant School Superintendent Lorraine Rossner (first ward), Kevin Kosty (second ward), present Board of Education member Jose Goncalves (third ward) and 17-year-old Shelton High School student Matthew McGee (third ward).

For the Board of Education, the Democratic Town Committee selected incumbents David Gioiello, the DTC chair, and Amanda Kilmartin and newcomers Wayne Bragg, Diana Meyer and Patti Moonan. Incumbent Kate Kutash, who was passed over by the DTC, gathered enough signatures to be placed on the Democrat ballot come November.

Democrats also nominated Robert Lally for treasurer; Matto, Nancy Dickal and Quinn Weber for Planning & Zoning; John Uysal for Planning & Zoning alternate; and incumbents Steve Guralnick, Joe Knapik and Michelle Laubin for Board of Apportionment & Taxation.

The suggested contribution is $50 for the event, which will feature drinks and hors d’oeuvre.

Those interested in attending should RSVP to Gioiello at 203-430-0429 or d.gioiello@ih-sc.com

